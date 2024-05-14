Fletcher Announces New Start Date for the Electrocardiograph Technician Program

Schriever, LA – Fletcher Technical Community College is excited to announce the start of its Electrocardiograph Technician Program, now beginning on June 3, 2024. This 12-week, 135-hour hybrid program is designed to equip future healthcare professionals with the necessary skills to perform critical cardiovascular diagnostic tests under professional supervision.

The Electrocardiograph Technician Program integrates comprehensive training in basic anatomy, physiology, medical terminology, patient care, equipment maintenance, and more. Students will benefit from a blended learning model that combines online theoretical study with hands-on laboratory sessions held on Tuesdays from 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at Fletcher’s Schriever campus. The program concludes with a 40-hour clinical preceptorship, offering real-world experience in various healthcare settings.

“This program supports our mission to develop competent healthcare professionals,” commented Dr. Danielle Vauclin, Dean of Nursing and Allied Health. “We’re focused on preparing students for immediate entry into the workforce.”

Admission Requirements and Program Details

Prospective students must meet specific prerequisites, including a high school diploma or GED/HISET and a clear background check. Admission into the program is contingent upon completing the necessary immunizations, a physical exam, and compliance with drug screening.