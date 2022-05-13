Fletcher announces Nursing and Allied Health summer camp for high school students

Is your child interested in a career in the medical industry? Fletcher Technical Community College will host a Nursing and Allied Health Summer Learning Experience, offering information on a variety of medical programs.

The camp will be held July 11- July 15, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The summer learning experience is open to high students in grades 9-11, and will offer students information on the following programs:

Nursing

Surgical Technology

Phlebotomy

Medical Laboratory Technology

Respiratory Therapy

Sterile Processing

Nursing Assistant

Electrocardiograph Technology

The Nursing and Allied Health Summer Learning Experience will be held at Fletcher Schriever Campus Hwy 311. Only 20 spots are available. Registration is $25 and can be completed by emailing Tina Templet at tina.templet@fletcher.edu