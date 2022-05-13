Fletcher announces Nursing and Allied Health summer camp for high school students

May 13, 2022

Is your child interested in a career in the medical industry? Fletcher Technical Community College will host a Nursing and Allied Health Summer Learning Experience, offering information on a variety of medical programs.



The camp will be held July 11- July 15, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The summer learning experience is open to high students in grades 9-11, and will offer students information on the following programs:

  • Nursing
  • Surgical Technology
  • Phlebotomy
  • Medical Laboratory Technology
  • Respiratory Therapy
  • Sterile Processing
  • Nursing Assistant
  • Electrocardiograph Technology

The Nursing and Allied Health Summer Learning Experience will be held at Fletcher Schriever Campus Hwy 311. Only 20 spots are available. Registration is $25 and can be completed by emailing Tina Templet at tina.templet@fletcher.edu



