Fletcher Announces Partnerships Assuring Successful Transfers to Universities

Fletcher Technical and Community hosted a celebration ceremony on Wednesday, announcing a partnership with Grand Canyon University. The program will allow students pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Nursing to complete two years of curriculum courses at Fletcher, ultimately transferring to Grand Canyon University, to complete their BSN degree.

The ceremony was held at Fletcher’s main campus, where Fletcher’s Chancellor Dr. Kristine Strickland, and Grand Canyon University’s Development Manager Jason Anthony spoke on the long-anticipated partnership.

In her speech, Dr. Strickland addressed the issues students face when transferring to a four-year institution and how the many benefits the partnership will provide. “It is imperative to us as higher education institutions to continue to develop students, and to provide them with opportunities to be the next generation of health care providers. It is through agreements like this that we build that workforce and that we provide opportunities for students,” said Strickland.

“There are a lot of times when students transfer to other institutions and they lose credits in the transfer or they’re forced to repeat or take additional courses. Agreements like this pave the way for those students to not have to repeat courses or take anything additional. They’re recognizing all of our classes, they’re finding a way to apply them to their degree program, which saves students time and money in the long run,” Strickland explained.

Grand Canyon University is a private Christian University based in Phoenix, Arizona. The University is dedicated to helping students change their lives for the better, offering a wide range of programs at both the undergraduate and graduate levels. This partnership will allow students interested in the BSN program to earn their degrees on campus or online. “Our counselors meet with students face to face, students don’t have to worry about showing up to a building and looking at office hours, we text and meet them where they are,” said Anthony.

“The partnership we’re executing today will allow your incoming students that are interested in the RN program to actually fast track. Upon completing their program here, they’ll come over to us and in many cases, they’ll be able to finish the program in a year. We’re going to get them from point A to point B in a hurry because we know the workforce needs it,” said Anthony.

This celebration marks the second partnership Fletcher announced this week. In a special signing ceremony, the University of Holy Cross and Fletcher Technical Community College signed a new articulation agreement, making it easier for students to transfer credits from Fletcher to the University of Holy Cross. The agreement will allow students to complete their Associate of Science Degree at Fletcher and transfer credit hours earned toward completion of a Bachelor of Science in Radiologic Technology upon acceptance into the program. The agreement was announced and signed by University of Holy Cross President Dr. Stanton F. McNeely III, and Fletcher Technical Community College Chancellor Dr. Kristine Strickland.

For more information on the new opportunities available and additional information on admission at Fletcher Technical Community College, visit https://www.fletcher.edu/.