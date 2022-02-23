Fletcher Annual Precision Ag Summit Starts Today

Coast Guard Medevacs Boater Near Delacroix, Louisiana
February 23, 2022
FBI Searches for Victims in Nationwide Online Child Exploitation Investigation
February 23, 2022

The Precision Ag Summit at Fletcher Technical Community College starts today, February 23, at the Schriever campus.



The Summit provides an opportunity for agricultural producers and industry professionals to gather and exchange ideas about precision agriculture best practices and techniques to be incorporated into real-world use on today’s farms. Attendees will have an opportunity to learn from and ask questions of industry leaders. This event is FREE and open to the public. Registration is required.

More information can be found at https://www.fletcher.edu/pasummit/.



STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

February 23, 2022

Good Earth Market Scheduled for the Spring

Read more