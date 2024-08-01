Fletcher Celebrates 100% Job Placement for Cardiopulmonary Care Graduates

Fletcher Technical Community College is proud to announce that 100% of the students in our Cardiopulmonary Care Science program have secured job placements upon completion of their studies. The program, which includes 13 dedicated students, celebrated their completion ceremony on Thursday, July 25th.

Alisha Aucoin, Cardiopulmonary Care Science Program Director, expressed her pride in the graduates’ achievements: “We are incredibly proud of our students for their dedication and hard work. Achieving 100% job placement is a testament to their commitment to excellence and the quality of education they have received here at Fletcher. Our program is designed to equip students with the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in the field of cardiopulmonary care, and this milestone is a reflection of their success and readiness to contribute to the healthcare industry.”

The Cardiopulmonary Care Science program at Fletcher Technical Community College provides comprehensive training that prepares students for a rewarding career in the healthcare sector. The program’s rigorous curriculum and hands-on learning experiences ensure that graduates are well-prepared to meet the demands of their profession.

This achievement underscores Fletcher’s commitment to fostering academic excellence and supporting the career aspirations of our students. By maintaining strong partnerships with healthcare facilities and employers, Fletcher ensures that its curriculum remains relevant and aligned with industry needs, enhancing the employability of its graduates.