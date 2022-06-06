Fletcher celebrates library reopening

Fletcher Technical Community College is excited to announce the grand reopening of the B1 Bank Library. The library, located on Fletcher’s campus closed in August 2021, after receiving devastating damage caused by Hurricane Ida.

Fletcher released a statement expressing its excitement to welcome the library back to campus, encouraging the community to celebrate the recovery effort. “It’s been nine months since Hurricane Ida, but we are so excited to finally be able to open up the library again. Thank you for your patience during this time. We hope to see you at this event in celebration of our recovery progress.”

The ribbon cutting ceremony will be held on Thursday, June 9, at 11:30 a.m. The event is free and open to the public. Complimentary lunch will be served. Fletcher Technical Community College is located at 1407 Hwy, Schriever.