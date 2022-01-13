Fletcher Chancellor Dr. Kristine Strickland elected to SACSCOC Executive Council 

Fletcher Technical Community College Chancellor Dr. Kristine Strickland has been elected to serve on the Executive Council for The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC), the accrediting body of degree-granting higher education institutions in the southern states.

Dr. Strickland has previously served on the Board of Trustees for SACSCOC and will now serve a three-year term in this role helping to guide the Commission’s work with primary responsibility for interpreting commission policy and procedure. The Executive Council is comprised of a thirteen-member council which is the executive arm of the Board of Trustees.

“I am honored to have been elected to the Executive Council of SACSCOC. I appreciate this opportunity to serve our State and our region,” Dr. Strickland said. She will serve as one of the representatives which make up the Executive Council membership. Council members are elected by the Board of Trustees. She looks forward to bringing her talent and experience to assist all the members of SACSCOC.

The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) is the body for the accreditation of degree-granting higher education institutions in the Southern states. It serves as the common denominator of shared values and practices primarily among the diverse institutions in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Latin America and certain other international sites approved by the SACSCOC Board of Trustees that award associate, baccalaureate, master’s, or doctoral degrees. The Commission also accepts applications for membership from domestic institutions in the other 39 states, as well as international institutions of higher education around the world.