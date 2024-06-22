Fletcher Chancellor Honored with SCIA Tillman Esteve Outstanding Member Award

(Schriever, LA) – Fletcher Technical Community College is proud to announce that Dr. Kristine Strickland, Chancellor, has been awarded the prestigious Tillman Esteve Outstanding Member Award by the South Central Industrial Association (SCIA). The award was presented to Dr. Strickland during the SCIA Banquet held on June 13th, 2024, in recognition of her exceptional contributions and unwavering commitment to workforce development in the South Louisiana region.

The Tillman Esteve Award is a distinguished honor bestowed upon an SCIA member who embodies the values and ideals of the organization. Dr. Strickland’s dedication to advancing workforce development has significantly impacted the local community, fostering economic growth and creating opportunities for individuals to achieve their professional goals.

SCIA President Joni Tuck praised Dr. Strickland, stating, “Dr. Strickland provides the most vital service to this organization you can think of – they develop the most essential resource for our success – people. She is in the business of changing lives, lowering obstacles, uplifting everyone around her, and building the workforce that our region’s industries need for today, tomorrow, and generations to come.”

With over 25 years of executive experience, Dr. Strickland has been instrumental in assisting organizations with strategic planning. She serves on the Executive Council for the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC), the Houma Terrebonne Airport Commission, and holds leadership roles as Chair for the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce and on the Board for the Lafourche Tourism Commission and the United Way. Additionally, she chairs two legislative commissions focusing on the Precision Agriculture and Maritime sectors. Her extensive background includes leadership positions with the American Association of Community Colleges and the South Central Industrial Association (SCIA).

Under Dr. Strickland’s leadership, Fletcher Technical Community College has established itself as a leader in providing high-quality education and training programs tailored to meet the needs of the region’s industries. Her visionary approach and strategic initiatives have strengthened partnerships with local businesses, ensuring that the college’s curriculum remains relevant and responsive to the evolving demands of the workforce.

Dr. Strickland expressed her gratitude for the recognition, stating, “I am deeply honored to receive the Tillman Esteve Outstanding Member Award. This accolade is a testament to the collaborative efforts of our dedicated faculty, staff, and community partners who work tirelessly to provide our students with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed. Together, we are building a brighter future for South Louisiana.”

The SCIA Banquet brought together industry leaders, educators, and community members to celebrate the achievements and contributions of its members. Dr. Strickland’s recognition as the Tillman Esteve Outstanding Member highlights her exemplary leadership and unwavering dedication to advancing workforce development in the region.

