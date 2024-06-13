Fletcher Chancellor Receives Quint Studer Difference Maker Award

Fletcher Technical Community College is proud to announce that Dr. Kristine Strickland, Chancellor of Fletcher, has been awarded the prestigious 2024 Quint Studer Difference Maker Award. This honor was presented at the Destination High Performance Higher Education Leadership conference recognizing her exceptional leadership and transformative impact on her institution and beyond. The conference was held in Pensacola Beach, Florida in June of 2024.

The Difference Maker Award, created to honor individuals who demonstrate outstanding dedication to personal and professional values, reflects the mission established by Quint Studer, Founder of Studer Group. Huron | Studer Group partners with organizations to successfully manage change while achieving significant results.

Dr. Strickland’s bold leadership and unwavering commitment to advancing education have significantly influenced Fletcher Technical Community College and the broader community. Her work exemplifies the core values celebrated by the award, showcasing her dedication to shaping a brighter future for students.

“Receiving the Quint Studer Difference Maker Award is a tremendous honor,” said Dr. Strickland. “This recognition underscores the importance of working together as a team to achieve extraordinary results. I am deeply humbled by this honor and motivated to continue striving for excellence in service to our community. I would like to thank the Fletcher team and our entire community for your unwavering support which has allowed me to lead this great institution.”

As Chancellor, Dr. Strickland’s contributions have not only enhanced the experiences of students and families but have also set a high standard for others in the field. This award highlights her outstanding efforts and serves as a reminder of the significant impact one individual can make.

