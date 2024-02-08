Fletcher Foundation Receives $25,000 Donation from Peltier Foundation to Advance Educational Initiatives

Schriever, LA – The Fletcher Technical Community College Foundation is proud to announce a generous donation of $25,000 from the Peltier Foundation. This substantial contribution will bolster the Foundation’s efforts in supporting the mission of Fletcher Technical Community College, enhancing educational opportunities, and fostering vital partnerships within the community.

The donation, made by the Peltier Foundation, represents a significant investment in the future of education and workforce development in south Louisiana. With a shared commitment to advancing access to quality education and training, both foundations recognize the importance of supporting initiatives that empower students and strengthen communities.

The Fletcher Technical Community College Foundation’s mission is to promote, assist, and benefit the mission of Fletcher Technical Community College. Specifically, the Foundation endeavors to support the college’s mission by providing resources and opportunities to foster partnerships with the community, businesses, and industry.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Peltier Foundation for their generous donation to the Fletcher Technical Community College Foundation,” said Monique Crochet, Executive Director of the Fletcher Foundation. “This contribution will significantly impact our ability to fulfill our mission of supporting Fletcher Technical Community

College and advancing educational opportunities for our students.”

The funds from the donation will be utilized to further the Foundation's initiatives, including scholarships, program enhancements, and community outreach efforts. By investing in education, the Peltier Foundation and the Fletcher Technical Community College Foundation aim to empower individuals, strengthen the local workforce, and drive economic prosperity in the region.

“The Peltier Foundation is happy to make this contribution to the Fletcher Foundation” stated Stephen Peltier, President of the Peltier Foundation Board. “We recognize the importance of the educational opportunities provided by Fletcher.”

The Fletcher Technical Community College Foundation extends its heartfelt appreciation to the Peltier Foundation for their unwavering support and commitment to advancing educational excellence. Together, these partnerships will continue to make a positive difference in the lives of students and the broader community.

For more information about the Fletcher Technical Community College Foundation and its initiatives, please visit https://www.fletcher.edu/about-us/fletcher-foundation. For more information about the Peltier Foundation, visit: https://www.peltierfoundation.org