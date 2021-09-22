Fletcher hosts Distribution Day Sept. 23 to assist those in need

Fletcher Technical Community College will host a Distribution Day for the Falcon family and the community Thursday, September 23 at the Schriever main campus located at 1407 LA-311. They will be serving a meal for the first 100 people.

From 11 a.m.to 12 p.m., the supply pick-up will be open to Fletcher students, faculty, and staff. The college has been active in finding out the needs of their students, faculty, and staff, discovering that most of the Falcons still need everyday essentials such as food, water, household supplies, cleaning supplies, and some technology.

From 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., the supply pick-up will be open to the general public. Supplies to be handed out will be food, water, cleaning supplies, household items, baby items, hygiene products, and pet items.

Chandler Leboeuf, Vice Chancellor for Institutional Advancement and Strategic Initiatives and Executive Director for the Fletcher Foundation, said, “Fletcher is so grateful for all who have donated to our distribution drive. It is in times such as these that we are reminded of how our neighbors come together to assist. Our Fletcher family is strong and resilient and we are glad we can help those in need.”

For questions, contact Crystal Gienger at crystal.gienger@fletcher.edu or call 985.991.7995.