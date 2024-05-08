Fletcher is Now Accepting Applicants to the 17th Cohort of its Line Worker Program

Thibodaux, LA – Fletcher Technical Community College is excited to announce the start of the 17th cohort of its Line Worker program on July 1st, 2024. This 22-week intensive course prepares students for careers in the utility sector, offering NCCER Certification and comprehensive CDL training.

Participants will engage in extensive field exercises and classroom instruction, graduating with the skills to qualify as line helpers. The program emphasizes readiness for real-world conditions, requiring applicants to be prepared for adverse weather, extended working hours, and rigorous physical activities. Ensuring safety and professionalism, participants must remain drug-free, verified through periodic screenings.

Program benefits include job placement assistance and inclusion of all books, equipment, and gear in the tuition. “We’re excited to welcome applicants to the 17th cohort of Fletcher’s Line Worker Program” states Nancy Clement, Fletcher’s Dean of Technical Studies. “This course provides essential skills and certifications for

students aiming for a career in the utility sector. Our hands-on training and classroom instruction will ensure graduates are well-prepared to excel in the field.”

The program concludes in early December with a Closing Ceremony, celebrating the graduates’ readiness to enter the workforce. Spaces are limited. For more details and to apply, visit Fletcher's Line Worker program page .

Contacts: