Fletcher Named 2022 Great College to Work For

Fletcher Technical Community College (Fletcher) is one of the best colleges in the nation to work for, according to a new survey by The Great Colleges to Work For® program. This is Fletcher’s third consecutive year being recognized and the second time on the honor roll!

212 institutions participated in 2022, including 130 four-year institutions and 82 two-year institutions. In all, 68 of the 212 institutions achieved “Great College to Work For” recognition for specific best practices and policies.

The survey results are based on a two-part assessment process: an institution questionnaire that captured employment data and workplace policies from each institution, and a survey administered to faculty, administrators, and professional support staff. The primary factor in deciding whether an institution received recognition was the employee feedback.

Fletcher received honor roll status in five (5) of the ten (10) following categories:

Professional Development;

Mission & Pride;

Faculty & Staff Well-being;

Faculty Experience;

Diversity, Inclusion & Belonging

“We are thrilled to be recognized as a great college to work for again this year. We truly believe that we have a very special environment at Fletcher” stated Fletcher Chancellor Dr. Kristine Strickland. “­­­The opportunity to fulfill our mission of providing the best education and training possible to our students drives us daily. Our work is enriched by creating a nationally recognized workplace and we are honored to be among these distinguished colleges and universities.”

The Great Colleges to Work For® program is one of the largest and most respected workplace-recognition programs in the country. For more information and to view all current and previous recognized institutions, visit the Great Colleges program website at Great Colleges To Work For Program (greatcollegesprogram.com) . ModernThink, a strategic human capital consulting firm, administered the survey and analyzed the results.