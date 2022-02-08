Fletcher Opens Registration for 7-week Public Notary Course

Fletcher Technical Community College announced it will host a 7-week public notary course, beginning Tuesday, February 22 through Thursday, April 7.

Over the course of 7 weeks, students will receive imperative information as preparation for the Louisiana Notary Public Exam. Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, the exam was given on the first Saturday in June and December, each year. Due to a rise in the number of covid cases, the first exam will be given on Saturday, May 28.

The course will review the Louisiana Notary Public Examination Official Study Guide Titled Fundamentals of Louisiana Notarial Law and Practice. All students are expected to have a copy and to bring it to class each time the class meets. The course will also use practice exams taken from actual exams in prior years as well as samples of common forms used by notaries in their everyday practice. Students will also receive instruction on how to navigate through the Louisiana Civil Code, the structure of the Louisiana Court System, and the rules governing notaries in Louisiana.

Tuition for the course is $500, the cost for material for the course is $100. Enrollment forms and additional information for the course can be found at https://www.fletcher.edu/apply/.

Classes will be held every Tuesday and Thursday, from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m., at Fletchers Main Campus located at 1407 Highway 311, Schriever, LA.