Fletcher Opens Registration for Second Session Drone Courses

Interested in drones? Fletcher Technical Community College announced it will be offering drone courses beginning Monday, March 7. The course offers students the opportunity to prepare for the FAA Part 107 test. The Drone 101 course provides instructions on how to safely maneuver drones within commercial National Airspace.

Throughout the course students will gain knowledge through self-paced online instruction/classroom theory and two, four hour in-person flight time sessions of hands-on drones equipment training. The in-person sessions will focus on the following: Safe UAS flight within the National Airspace, Understanding weather information and its practical implications in the field, Flight mission planning and team management, Reading Sectional Aeronautical Charts, Practical flight instruction.

Upon successful completion of the course, students will have knowledge of basic practical drone flight operations necessary to pass the FAA Part 107 test at an approved FAA testing facility. The closest location is the New Orleans Lakefront Airport. Fletcher provides each student with the certificate of completion of the course. Cost does not include the cost of completing the FAA 107 exam at an authorized testing center.

The course timeline is as followed:

March 7: Start of online course

March 12: First in-person flight session

March 26: Second in-person flightsession

April 4: Official End of Course

Register for the Drone 101 course here.

For more information, email admissions@fletcher.edu