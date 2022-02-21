Fletcher Opens Registration for Spring Minimester Program

Missed the Cutoff for the Spring Semester? No problem. Fletcher Technical Community College invites you to hop into their flexible learning schedule.

Fletcher is now accepting applications for the 2022 Spring Minimester program, ranging from 5-14 weeks, offering students the opportunity to complete courses in their major with the same quality of instruction during a full semester. Students can register for courses in general studies, accounting, business administration, and many more.

To enroll in courses for Fletcher’s Minimester B, visit their website. Classes begin on Monday, March 14. For more information, email Fletcher’s admissions office admission@fletcher.edu.