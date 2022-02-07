Fletcher Partners with Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana to Crush Coastal Threats

In honor of World Wetlands Day, The Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana (CRCL) is partnering with Fletcher Technical Community College to crush Louisiana’s coastal threats. The Crush Project will host a day of service on Saturday, February 19, at Fort St. Philip, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The program is asking for the help of volunteers to plant trees along Lake Maurepas and in the Central Wetlands Unit in St. Bernard Parish, LA.

With support from the Environmental Protection Agency, the Lower 9th Center for Sustainable Engagement & Development, Entergy, Apache, and Pontchartrain Conservancy, this project will help restore and sustain the quality of wetlands within the Pontchartrain Basin watershed and facilitate conversations about coastal restoration with local stakeholder communities.

Volunteers will work in groups of two or more during the event. The CRCL encourages volunteers to register in pairs, preferably with someone in your household or who you already interact with frequently. Volunteers must be 16 years of age or older. Snacks, water, and sports drinks will be provided to volunteers. All equipment for the volunteer event such as gloves and shovels, will be provided by CRCL. Waterproof boots will be provided on a first come, first serve basis.

In an effort to reduce risks associated with Covid-19, volunteers are required to provide proof of a negative antigen or PCR covid-19 test taken within 72 hours before the event. Volunteers will be required to wear a mask during the event (except while actively eating or drinking). CRCL will provide PPE including face mask and hand sanitizers. Temperature screenings will be conducted at the registration table, those who have a temperature that exceeds 100 °F will be sent home.

The day of service is open to the public. The registration form can be found at https://connect.crcl.org/waiver?c1event1=422&c2event1=422. For more information, please contact CRCL Native Program Coordinator, Gardner Goodall at gardner.goodall@crcl.org