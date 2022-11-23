Fletcher receives $20K donation to create Colbert Antoine Bouvier Technical Programs Endowed Scholarship

Fletcher Technical Community College (Fletcher) received a $20,000 donation to create the Colbert Antoine Bouvier Technical Programs Endowed Scholarship.
The donors, Mike and Blanche Callais, wish to help strengthen the technical workforce through the creation of this scholarship. The scholarship was named after Blanche Callais’ father, Mr. Colbert Anton Bouvier.
“Fletcher Technical Community College is so grateful to the family for this generous donation. It has been a joy to learn more about Mrs. Blanche Callais’ father, Mr. Colbert Anton Bouvier, and how his work impacted his community in South Lafourche,” stated Dr. Kristine Strickland, Fletcher chancellor. “We are honored to be able to recognize him and to provide scholarship opportunities through this donation. Mr. Bouvier’s legacy will live on through Fletcher in our ability to train the future technical workforce of our region.”
• A U.S. citizen
• Graduating senior of South Lafourche High School or Central Lafourche High School
• Full or part-time student
• Have at least a 2.0 cumulative GPA based on a 4.0 grading scale
To apply for scholarships at Fletcher, visit: https://www.fletcher.edu/scholarships.