Fletcher receives $20K donation to create Colbert Antoine Bouvier Technical Programs Endowed Scholarship

“Fletcher Technical Community College is so grateful to the family for this generous donation. It has been a joy to learn more about Mrs. Blanche Callais’ father, Mr. Colbert Anton Bouvier, and how his work impacted his community in South Lafourche,” stated Dr. Kristine Strickland, Fletcher chancellor. “We are honored to be able to recognize him and to provide scholarship opportunities through this donation. Mr. Bouvier’s legacy will live on through Fletcher in our ability to train the future technical workforce of our region.”