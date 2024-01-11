Fletcher Receives $250,000 Donation to create Memorial Scholarship Endowments

(Schriever, LA) – Fletcher Technical Community College is pleased to announce a significant donation of $250,000 from donor Jeannette Guillory Thomason. The funds will establish two endowed scholarships, beginning in the fall of 2024, providing financial assistance to students pursuing their education at the college.

The scholarships, named in honor of Jeannette Guillory Thomason’s late husband, Allen, will provide invaluable financial support to deserving students. The scholarships aim to empower and inspire individuals to overcome financial barriers and pursue higher education, fostering a new generation of skilled professionals and community leaders.

“Fletcher Technical Community College is honored to receive a 250 thousand dollar gift from the Allen and Jeannette Thomas Foundation” stated Dr. Kristine Strickland, Fletcher Chancellor. “These dollars will have a substantial impact on our ability to support our academic programs and student completion. We are inspired by the generosity of the Foundation and the investment they are making in our college and our community. We want to thank the Foundation for their gift and for their confidence in our institution to impact the lives of the region we serve.”

Jeannette Guillory Thomason expressed her heartfelt sentiments about the establishment of these scholarships, saying, “These scholarships have profound meaning to me since neither my late husband nor myself were able to attend college when we were younger ourselves. I hope that by establishing these scholarships, I am able to honor my late husband and the life and many businesses we built

together over the course of our lives. I am a firm believer in education and trying to better oneself. Hopefully, this scholarship can make an outstanding impact in society by creating future leaders in our communities.”

Fletcher Technical Community College is grateful for the generosity of Jeannette Guillory Thomason and the positive impact this donation will have on the lives of countless students. The scholarships will undoubtedly play a crucial role in creating opportunities for aspiring individuals to achieve their academic and professional goals.

For more information about the endowed scholarships or the Fletcher Foundation, please contact Monique Crochet at Monique.crochet@fletcher.edu or 985-448-7920.