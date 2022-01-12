Fletcher Registering for General Contractors Seminar Hosted by LCAI

January 12, 2022
January 12, 2022

The Louisiana Accreditation Institute (LCAI)  will host the 2022 LCAI General Contractors seminar beginning Monday, Feb.21-May, 4, at Fletcher Technical Community College. The ten-week course provides foundational technical knowledge that is essential to a general contractor in order to sustain business within the construction industry.

The seminar will host two hour sessions twice a week, instructed by industry leaders, and offered via interactive distance learning to multiple locations throughout the state.

All information and materials disseminated during the LCAI General Contractors Seminar will be focused on commercial construction.



Commercial Construction topics covered include but are not limited to:

  • Print Reading
  • Building Calculations
  • Site Work, Demolition, and Construction
  • Foundations, Formwork, and Retaining Walls
  • Interior Finishes and Exterior Finishes
  • Roofs and Roof Structures
  • Structural Loads
  • Concrete and Masonry
  • Steel Construction
  • Fire Protection Systems
  • Related Trades
  • Types of Construction and Special Construction
  • Special Equipment
  • Safety Codes

The course fee is $350, contractors must attend at least 80percent of the ten-week course, to qualify for course completion. To apply for the LCAI General Contractors Seminar visit https://www.fletcher.edu/lcai/ or for more information on the program, contact Camille Campbell at (225) 342-5534 or camille.campbell@la.gov.



