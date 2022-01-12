Fletcher Registering for General Contractors Seminar Hosted by LCAI

The Louisiana Accreditation Institute (LCAI) will host the 2022 LCAI General Contractors seminar beginning Monday, Feb.21-May, 4, at Fletcher Technical Community College. The ten-week course provides foundational technical knowledge that is essential to a general contractor in order to sustain business within the construction industry.

The seminar will host two hour sessions twice a week, instructed by industry leaders, and offered via interactive distance learning to multiple locations throughout the state.

All information and materials disseminated during the LCAI General Contractors Seminar will be focused on commercial construction.

Commercial Construction topics covered include but are not limited to:

Print Reading

Building Calculations

Site Work, Demolition, and Construction

Foundations, Formwork, and Retaining Walls

Interior Finishes and Exterior Finishes

Roofs and Roof Structures

Structural Loads

Concrete and Masonry

Steel Construction

Fire Protection Systems

Related Trades

Types of Construction and Special Construction

Special Equipment

Safety Codes

The course fee is $350, contractors must attend at least 80percent of the ten-week course, to qualify for course completion. To apply for the LCAI General Contractors Seminar visit https://www.fletcher.edu/lcai/ or for more information on the program, contact Camille Campbell at (225) 342-5534 or camille.campbell@la.gov.