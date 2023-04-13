Fletcher Reopens Thibodaux Facility Following Ida

Fletcher Technical Community College is excited to welcome back students, faculty, and staff to its Thibodaux facility after Hurricane Ida. The college unveiled significant investments made in improving its technical program facilities at its Thibodaux Facility Grand Re-Opening event held March 28, 2023.

“We are so happy to welcome our community back to our Thibodaux facility,” said Dr. Kristine Strickland, Chancellor of Fletcher Technical Community College. “The significant investments in improving our technical program facilities is another sign of recovery and progress post-Ida. Fletcher recognizes the important role we play in educating and training our future workforce for this region. We remain committed to providing a high-quality experience in excellent facilities. We thank the community for their continued support of our college.”

Fletcher is dedicated to providing students with the knowledge and skills needed to succeed in their chosen fields and has a strong commitment to the community. As Fletcher continues to move forward in the post-Ida recovery process, the College is committed to providing the highest quality education and training to students and the community. Fletcher is proud to be a part of the continued growth and development of the region.

The Thibodaux Facility houses the agriculture technology, automotive, cardiopulmonary care science, CDL, electrician, HVAC, welding and adult education programs. This facility is located at 1425 Tiger Dr. Thibodaux, LA 70301.

Guests at the Grand Re-Opening event were treated to a ribbon cutting, remarks on the meaning of the re-opening and the resiliency of the college, tours of the facility, giveaways and refreshments.

For more information about Fletcher Technical Community College and its programs, please visit www.fletcher.edu.