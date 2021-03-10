Fletcher Seeks Input for Strategic Planning

Fletcher Technical Community College is hosting a number of strategic planning sessions this month. These sessions will help the college identify goals and the strategies necessary to accomplish those goals over the next five years.

Strategic planning is important to an organization’s growth as it builds engagement among stakeholders, establishes accountability, and clarifies priorities. Fletcher faculty, staff, and students are invited to participate, and the College urges the community’s involvement as well.

“We believe that a strong community college in the Bayou Region is necessary for strong communities and a strong economy,” commented Dr. Kristine Strickland, Chancellor. “As we look forward to the next five years, working toward our 75th anniversary, we invite everyone to join us and share your ideas on how Fletcher can continue to meet the needs of our community.”

Community sessions will be held a variety of days/times to accommodate schedules. Limited seating will be available in rooms 213/217 of the Schriever facility, and all sessions are available virtually, as well. Those participating virtually must fill out the electronic form at https://www.fletcher.edu/strategic-plan-2015-2025/, and a Zoom link will be emailed. Community sessions are scheduled for these dates/times:

March 22, 2021, 12:00pm – 1:00pm or

March 23, 2021, 4:30pm – 5:30pm or

March 31, 2021, 7:30am-8:30am