Fletcher signs articulation agreement with Chicago School of Professional Psychology

In a signing ceremony on May 9, 2022, Fletcher Technical Community College (Fletcher) and the Chicago School of Professional Psychology signed an articulation agreement. This new partnership will create transfer opportunities for nursing students from Fletcher to the Chicago School of Professional Psychology.

This agreement is one of many, allowing Fletcher students to continue to further their education and training after graduating from Fletcher. To learn more about Fletcher Technical Community College and its course offerings visit www.fletcher.edu/.

Following a previous articulation agreement with LSU-Alexandria, Dr. Kristine Strickland, Chancellor for Fletcher Technical Community College said, “Our focus at Fletcher remains on assisting our students in pursuing their career goals. We recognize that many students will want to continue their education onto the bachelor’s degree. These agreements provide a seamless pathway for students to achieve this. Learning is a lifelong endeavor and in our current economy the ability to continue to learn new things and upskill are critical to successful families, communities, and economy.”