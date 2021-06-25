Fletcher signs transfer articulation agreement with FranU

Fletcher Technical Community College signed an agreement today with Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University (FranU), making it easy for students to transfer from Fletcher with the pathways of:

Bachelor of Business Administration-General Business Administration track

Bachelor of Business Administration-Health Administration Track

Bachelor of Science-Health Sciences-Health Administration Track

Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Medical Lab Technician-Medical Laboratory Sciences

“We are excited to partner with FranU in providing opportunities for our students to transfer,” commented Dr. Kristine Strickland, Chancellor. “Continuation of one’s education is vital to both personal and professional development. Providing opportunities such as these help our students easily determine their next path. We thank FranU for their continued leadership in higher education and for their willingness to partner to advance graduates of Fletcher Technical Community College.”

FranU President Dr. Tina Holland said, “After spending some time on Fletcher’s campus, their commitment to meeting students where they are and preparing them for personal and professional success was obvious. This agreement represents our shared commitment to these students. FranU looks forward to welcoming Fletcher graduates and providing them the opportunity to pursue the next step in fulfilling their God-given potential. We value our relationship with Louisiana’s Community and Technical College System because these kinds of collaborations help us to create seamless educational and career pathways that serve Louisiana’s students and the organizations that hire them.”