Fletcher Student Evanly LeRay Selected as 2024 SkillsUSA Louisiana College Postsecondary State Officer

Schriever, LA – Fletcher Technical Community College proudly announces that Evanly LeRay, a dedicated nursing student, has been chosen to serve as a 2024 SkillsUSA Louisiana College Postsecondary State Officer. This prestigious appointment recognizes Evanly’s outstanding leadership abilities, dedication to personal growth, and commitment to serving her college and community.

Selected through a rigorous process, Evanly LeRay will assume a pivotal role as a member of the State Officer team, leading statewide conferences and providing guidance to local SkillsUSA chapters. As a State Officer, Evanly will play a vital role in organizing and facilitating events such as the Annual SkillsUSA Louisiana Leadership and Skills Conference and the Annual Fall Leadership Conference. In addition, she will mentor fellow students, imparting essential skills from the SkillsUSA Framework to help them become career-ready professionals.

Evanly’s journey to becoming a State Officer is a testament to her perseverance and passion for excellence. As a nursing student at Fletcher Technical Community College, she has demonstrated exceptional dedication to her studies and has embraced opportunities for personal and professional growth. Her recent attainment of U.S. citizenship in 2022 further underscores her determination and commitment to achieving her goals.

“I am deeply honored to have been selected as a 2024 SkillsUSA Louisiana College Postsecondary State Officer,” said Evanly LeRay. “I am grateful for the opportunity to serve my college and community in this capacity, and I look forward to contributing to the success of SkillsUSA Louisiana.”

SkillsUSA is a nationwide organization dedicated to championing the skilled trades and preparing students for successful careers in a variety of industries. With nearly 400,000 members across middle schools, high schools, and college/postsecondary institutions, SkillsUSA provides students with hands-on training, leadership development opportunities, and essential career-readiness skills.

“Evanly LeRay exemplifies the values of leadership, professionalism, and community service that are at the core of SkillsUSA,” said Dr. Kristine Strickland, Chancellor of Fletcher Technical Community College. “We are immensely proud of Evanly’s accomplishments and confident that she will make a significant impact as a State Officer and represent Fletcher well.”

As a State Officer, Evanly LeRay will play a crucial role in advancing the mission of SkillsUSA and empowering students to become skilled professionals, career-ready leaders, and responsible community members.

For more information about SkillsUSA and its initiatives, please visit skillsusa.org.