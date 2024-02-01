Fletcher Student Wins First Place in PowerPoint Microsoft Office Specialist Competition for Louisiana

Schriever, LA –Fletcher student Cameron Roberts placed first in Certiport’s Microsoft Office Specialist State Championship Fall Qualifier in the category of Microsoft PowerPoint (Office 2019)!

After receiving news of her win, Cameron explained her “why.” “My ‘why’ for choosing Fletcher is the fact that I can actively run my business while learning the ins and outs of the technical side of things. Being a young woman in the home improvement industry is different; therefore, I want to use every tool possible to get one step further. Thankful for the recognition and support from Fletcher!”

To compete in the Fall Qualifier, students aged 13 to 22 were eligible to participate in one of six competition tracks by submitting a qualified, passing score on the Microsoft Office Specialist Word, Excel®, or PowerPoint® certification exams by December 15, 2023, and Cameron is our Louisiana 1st place winner!

“We have seen amazing results from the Microsoft Office Specialist program at our college as students learn and validate key workforce skills,” said Lynette Callahan, Instructor. “We motivate our students to earn certifications, and we are proud of Cameron, who has proven to be the best in Louisiana.””

Certiport’s Microsoft Office Specialist is the only official Microsoft-recognized certification for Microsoft Office globally and serves as a powerful instrument for assessing students’ skills and preparing them for real-world application of their knowledge.

Interested in becoming certified? Fletcher offers credit, non-credit, and dual enrollment courses with industry-based Certifications, along with Associate Degree Programs. Click here for more information.