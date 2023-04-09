Fletcher students shine at state competition

Fletcher Technical Community College announced that a number of students represented Fletcher at the The Louisiana College Post-Secondary State Leadership and Skills Conference that held this week in Alexandria. Students showcased their skills in categories ranging from barbering, digital cinema production, electrical wiring, automotive technology, nurse assistant and medical math, diesel equipment technology, culinary arts and much more.

According to the organizations website, “SkillsUSA empowers its members to become world-class workers, leaders and responsible American citizens. We improve the quality of our nation’s future skilled workforce through the development of SkillsUSA Framework skills that include personal, workplace and technical skills grounded in academics. Our vision is to produce the most highly skilled workforce in the world, providing every member the opportunity for career success.”