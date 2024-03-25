Fletcher Technical Community College Adult Educator Receives Prestigious National Award From the Coalition on Adult Basic Education

Tammy Armond, adult educator at Fletcher Technical Community College’s WorkReady U program, has been awarded the Incentive Grant by the Coalition on Adult Basic Education (COABE), the leading national organization dedicated to advancing the field of adult literacy.

Armond, currently serving as a LaVetCorp Navigator at Fletcher Technical Community College, is deeply passionate about adult education. Certified in Mental Health First Aid, she brings a compassionate approach to her work, assisting individuals in achieving their educational goals.

The Incentive Grant has been awarded to help fund in part the Empowering Success Initiative. The “Empowering Success: A High School Equivalency Test Score Improvement Initiative” is a comprehensive project aimed at enhancing the performance and success rates of individuals taking the High School Equivalency Test (HiSET®). This initiative recognizes the importance of attaining a high school equivalency credential and seeks to bridge the educational gap for those who may have discontinued their formal education.

The “Empowering Success” project aims to empower individuals by equipping them with the knowledge, skills, and confidence needed to successfully pass the HiSET®, opening doors to further education and career opportunities. By addressing the unique learning needs of each participant and providing comprehensive support through experienced mentors and individualized assessment data, this initiative strives to increase HiSET® scores and, in turn, enhance the prospects and quality of life for those seeking a high school equivalency credential.

Sharon Bonney, CEO of COABE, states “The Empowering Success program is one that COABE believes could be highly replicable in high-needs districts across the country. We look forward to the data this program produces and the implications it could have on high school equivalency preparation programs for years to come.”

COABE’s mission is to inspire educators so adults succeed and communities thrive. The Coalition on Adult Basic Education provides leadership, professional development, and advocacy for the 79,000+ members in the field of adult education. They provide a variety of services, including annual national conferences, a peer-reviewed journal, advocacy tools and over 50 new instructional webinars each year. COABE highlights excellence in the field of adult education by presenting yearly scholarships, incentive grants and prestigious national awards to feature best practices in the field. Learn more at coabe.org, or contact awards@coabe.org.