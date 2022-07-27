Fletcher Technical Community College announced charitable donation of $100,000 for Automotive Training Lab

Fletcher Technical Community College announced a charitable contribution to the new Automotive Training Lab in the amount of $100,000 from the Richard “Dickie” Barker Family. In addition, Fletcher unveiled the plans for the new facility on July 26. The lab will be called the Richard “Dickie” Barker Automotive Training Lab.

“This state-of-the-art lab is made possible by a generous donation from the Barker family. Thank you, Barker family. We appreciate you,” reads a statement from Fletcher Technical Community College. The Automotive Technology Program prepares students to engage in the servicing and maintenance of all types of automobiles. In addition, students learn to select, safely use, and maintain essential equipment, instruction in the diagnosis of malfunctions and the repair of engines, drive trains, and suspension systems.

With strong ties to the automotive industry, the Barker family has been running Barker Automotive Group for generations, beginning with Terrebonne Motor Co. Inc. in 1917. Read more about the Barker family legacy here.