Fletcher Technical Community College Announces Selection of Falcon Academy for Leadership Advancement Cohort #2

Schriever, LA – Fletcher Technical Community College is pleased to announce the selection of the second cohort for its Falcon Academy for Leadership Advancement (FALA) in 2024. The carefully chosen individuals for Cohort #2 are Mary Briscoe, Frannie Guillot, Alexis Knight, Danielle Vauclin, and Myron Wright.

Dedicated to the ongoing professional development and advancement of its team members, Fletcher Technical Community College holds a firm belief in the significance of lifelong learning for personal growth. This commitment enhances the college’s ability to provide an enriched educational experience for every student.

The Falcon Academy for Leadership Advancement was specifically designed to offer an extensive leadership development program for members of the Fletcher faculty, staff, and administration who have contributed one year or more of service to the College. This 12-month commitment program, commencing in January each year, engages selected participants in a small group cohort to explore higher education at the national, state, and College levels. The program aims to equip participants with the knowledge and skills necessary for advancement in higher education and, more specifically, at Fletcher.

Fletcher Technical Community College congratulates these individuals on their selection to the cohort and looks forward to supporting their growth and leadership development throughout the FALA program.