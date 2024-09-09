Fletcher Technical Community College announces two-day closure

Due to the forecasted impacts from the impending storm currently in the Gulf, Fletcher campuses will be closed all day on Wednesday, September 11, 2024 and will remain closed through Thursday, September 12, 2024.

The current plan is to resume normal operations on Friday, September 13, 2024, unless otherwise advised.

The storm is expected to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane and may bring heavy rain, flooding, and high winds to our region. FTCC will continue to monitor the weather and provide updates as needed. Please check the college website, email, and social media pages for more information.

Safety Reminder: If you do not feel safe driving to campus or roads become impassable at any time while campus is open, please communicate with your faculty member about your situation. They will be your point of contact for all emergency-related questions or concerns.

Sign up for emergency alerts via OnSolve to receive timely updates here. Information on how to sign up or update preferences can be found here.