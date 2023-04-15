Fletcher Technical Community College celebrates Certified Line Worker graduation

On April 13, 2023, Fletcher Technical Community College announced the graduation of 12 students from Cohort 12 of their Certified Line Worker program. Following the completion of the 22-week program, the graduates earned a CDL license and a line worker certification. “We know you will go out and do great things in the community,” reads a statement from Fletcher. A ceremony and celebration was held honoring the graduates.



The Certified Line Worker Training Program provides the necessary foundation to begin a line worker career as a helper or apprentice for an electric utility company. The next class will begin in June. If you’d like to learn more about this 22-week program, visit Fletcher online or contactEnrollment Specialist Lauren Sanders at 985-448-7914 or lauren.sanders@fletcher.edu.

Congratulations Falcons!



