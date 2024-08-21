Fletcher Technical Community College celebrates ribbon cutting for new Workforce/Nursing & Allied Health Building

Fletcher Technical Community College celebrated a significant milestone yesterday, when the local institution held the grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for their new Workforce / Nursing & Allied Health Building.

The celebration, which took place on August 20, 2024, was widely celebrated– with standing-room only in the large crowd of supporters, sponsors, and partners.

As stated by Fletcher’s partner, Oschner Health, this new facility will provide community members with the chance to enter the healthcare profession armed with the high-quality, specialty training needed to succeed. As the demand for talented healthcare professionals continues to rise nationwide, Fletcher will more than triple enrollment capacity and double the size of the faculty, ensuring that the healthcare workforce of tomorrow is being cultivated in our communities. The building will also be home to the South Central Industrial Association (SCIA), further strengthening community ties.

Photos provided by Fletcher Technical Community College

“A heartfelt thank you to our incredible community and partners for your unwavering support,” reads a statement from Fletcher Technical Community College. “This milestone marks a new chapter in our journey, allowing us to expand our nursing program and welcome more students into our growing Fletcher family.”

“Just getting a moment to sit and reflect on today’s celebration. Wow…just wow. All the emotions as so many in our community came out to celebrate the grand opening,” wrote Dr. Kristine Strickland, Chancellor of Fletcher Technical Community College. “Such a turnout and so many passionate speeches about the impact of our organization. I am honored to lead this institution and work with this team. Thank you to everyone who attended and to all those who have sent well-wishes.”

Fletcher Technical Community College is an open-admission, public institution of higher education awarding certificates, technical diplomas, and associate degrees. The College is dedicated to offering high-quality technical and academic programs to the community of South Louisiana and beyond. The College prepares individuals for employment, career and academic advancement, and lifelong learning. For information about programs, courses, and admissions, please visit Fletcher.edu.