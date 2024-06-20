Fletcher Technical Community College Earns Accreditation Reaffirmation from SACSCOC

(Schriever, LA) – Fletcher Technical Community College is proud to announce that it has received reaffirmation of accreditation from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC). This prestigious accreditation status validates Fletcher’s commitment to providing high-quality education and adhering to rigorous academic standards.

Accreditation by SACSCOC signifies that Fletcher meets or exceeds established criteria for the assessment of institutional quality evaluated through a peer review process. This reaffirmation ensures that Fletcher will continue to deliver educational programs that are recognized nationally for their excellence and relevance.

“We are thrilled to receive reaffirmation of accreditation from SACSCOC,” said Dr. Kristine Strickland, Fletcher Chancellor. “This achievement underscores our ongoing dedication to academic integrity, student success, and continuous improvement.”

Accreditation by SACSCOC is a significant milestone for Fletcher, as it signifies that the institution has demonstrated compliance with rigorous standards in areas such as student learning outcomes, faculty qualifications, academic and student support services, and operational effectiveness. The reaffirmation process involves a comprehensive review of the institution’s mission, governance, programs, and resources.

“Students and the community can be confident that Fletcher provides a high-quality education with the backing of a respected accrediting body,” added Dr. Strickland. “Our faculty and staff are deeply committed to maintaining these standards of excellence, which are reflected in every aspect of our institution.”

Accreditation by SACSCOC is valid for a period of ten years, during which Fletcher will undergo regular assessments to ensure continuous improvement and compliance with SACSCOC standards. The reaffirmation process involves a thorough self-assessment by the institution, followed by a review by SACSCOC’s trained evaluators.

“We are dedicated to ensuring that Fletcher offers programs and services that meet the needs of our students and community,” said Dr. Carrie Cortez, Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs & Workforce Initiatives. “This reaffirmation of accreditation reinforces our commitment to academic excellence and student success.”

About Fletcher Technical Community College Fletcher offers a wide range of educational opportunities, including associate degrees, technical diplomas, certificates, workforce training programs, and adult education. With a commitment to student success and community engagement, Fletcher prepares students for careers in high-demand fields and provides pathways for further academic and professional growth. For more information about Fletcher Technical Community College and its programs, visit fletcher.edu.