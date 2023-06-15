Fletcher Technical Community College Empowers Entrepreneurs of Shell LiveWIRE Louisiana Program

Fletcher Technical Community College is pleased to announce its partnership with Shell LiveWIRE Louisiana, a renowned entrepreneurship development program, which provides invaluable learning opportunities for aspiring young entrepreneurs. As part of this collaboration, a team of dedicated Fletcher employees took part in sharing their expertise and knowledge through teaching engagements within the Shell LiveWIRE Louisiana program.

The alliance between Fletcher and Shell LiveWIRE Louisiana represents a significant milestone in enhancing entrepreneurial education in our community. The employees from Fletcher, Dr. Mark McClean, Vice Chancellor for Finance & Administration; Dr. Chandler LeBoeuf, former Vice Chancellor for Institutional Advancement and Strategic Initiatives; and Misty Leigh McElroy, Director of Marketing & Communications. Each of these employees possesses a wealth of knowledge and practical experience. All shared their expertise and insights as they guided and encouraged promising entrepreneurs, helping them develop the skills and mindset required for business success.

“Fletcher Technical Community College was honored to participate in the launch of the Shell LiveWIRE program in Louisiana,” said Dr. Kristine Strickland, Chancellor of Fletcher Technical Community College. “We were excited to leverage our expertise in education and training in partnership with Shell to educate a new cohort of business leaders. We wish all the participants the very best as they strive to expand and grow their businesses in our great state and look forward to continuing this important work.”

Fletcher’s involvement in the Shell LiveWIRE Louisiana program highlights the college’s ongoing commitment to providing high-quality education and fostering an entrepreneurial spirit in the community. By partnering with renowned organizations like Shell LiveWIRE Louisiana, Fletcher aims to cultivate a vibrant network of innovative and successful entrepreneurs in the region.

For more information about Fletcher and its programs, please visit www.fletcher.edu.