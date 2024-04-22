Fletcher Technical Community College Excels at 2024 SkillsUSA State Competition

Fletcher Technical Community College proudly announced the participation of 19 of its students in the 2024 SkillsUSA State Competition held in Alexandria, LA. These students showcased their exceptional skills and talent, representing Fletcher with pride.

The competition, which took place from April 15 to 17, saw over 225 students from across the Louisiana Community and Technical College System demonstrating their expertise in various vocational skills. Fletcher’s students displayed their proficiency in their respective fields, and as the competition drew to a close, Fletcher celebrated the success of 15 students, who placed across a variety of categories. Gold medalists from Louisiana progress to the SkillsUSA Championships in Atlanta scheduled for June.

Congratulations to the following students who placed in their category:

Gold Medals: Dallas Eschete – Diesel Equipment Technology

Crystal Bergeron – Medical Math

Emily Milesi – Job Skills Demonstration A

Silver Medals: Angel Rodas – HVAC

Tayton Ricketts – Electrical Construction Wiring

Margaret Verrett – Practical Nursing

Kade Dupre – Diesel Equipment Technology

Angel Allemand – Job Skills Demonstration A

Rebecca Arnette – Medical Math