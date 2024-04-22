Fletcher Technical Community College Excels at 2024 SkillsUSA State Competition

Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce to host Young Professionals Mixer and Networking EventApril 22, 2024
RUNAWAY TEEN: Cheralynn LopezApril 22, 2024
Fletcher Technical Community College proudly announced the participation of 19 of its students in the 2024 SkillsUSA State Competition held in Alexandria, LA. These students showcased their exceptional skills and talent, representing Fletcher with pride.
The competition, which took place from April 15 to 17, saw over 225 students from across the Louisiana Community and Technical College System demonstrating their expertise in various vocational skills. Fletcher’s students displayed their proficiency in their respective fields, and as the competition drew to a close, Fletcher celebrated the success of 15 students, who placed across a variety of categories. Gold medalists from Louisiana progress to the SkillsUSA Championships in Atlanta scheduled for June.
- Dallas Eschete – Diesel Equipment Technology
- Crystal Bergeron – Medical Math
- Emily Milesi – Job Skills Demonstration A
- Angel Rodas – HVAC
- Tayton Ricketts – Electrical Construction Wiring
- Margaret Verrett – Practical Nursing
- Kade Dupre – Diesel Equipment Technology
- Angel Allemand – Job Skills Demonstration A
- Rebecca Arnette – Medical Math
- Evanly LeRay – Nurse Assisting
- Whitney Durapau – Practical Nursing
- Blade Pennison – HVAC
- Cody Voisin – Automotive Service Technology
- Bryan Arroyo – Welding
- Noah Donnes – Electrical Construction Wiring