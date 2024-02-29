Fletcher Technical Community College Expands Nursing Program, Welcoming Spring Cohort To Meet Healthcare Workforce Need

Schriever, LA – Fletcher Technical Community College is proud to announce a significant expansion of its nursing program with the introduction of a spring cohort, effectively increasing the total number of nursing students accepted into clinical from 40 to 60. This expansion comes in response to the increasing demand for skilled healthcare professionals and is facilitated by the construction of the new Nursing & Allied Health / Workforce building on the main Fletcher campus in Schriever.

Dr. Danielle Vauclin, DNP, RN, Dean of Nursing and Allied Health at Fletcher, expressed enthusiasm for the expansion, stating, “We are excited to announce that we will now be accepting students into the clinical portion of our ASN-RN (Registered Nursing) program each spring semester in addition to the fall semester. Historically, our program has admitted 20-30 students into the clinical portion of our ASN-RN program only during the fall semester which has led to the postponement of some applicants entering clinical.”

The ASN-RN program at Fletcher Technical Community College is a comprehensive two-year program comprising two semesters of general education prerequisites and three semesters of clinical training. With this adjustment, the program will now be able to accommodate 40 students each fall and 20-40 students each spring, ensuring more aspiring nurses can pursue their education without delay.

“This change to our clinical admission procedures will make a huge impact on students, our partners, and our communities,” added Dr. Vauclin. “The Division of Nursing and Allied Health at Fletcher strives to provide students with opportunities to assist them in reaching their goals of obtaining training in healthcare fields to meet the needs of our healthcare partners and communities.”

Dr. Kristine Strickland, Chancellor of Fletcher Technical Community College, emphasized the significance of this expansion, stating, “Fletcher Technical Community College is dedicated to providing accessible, quality education that aligns with the needs of our communities and industries. This expansion of our nursing program reflects our commitment to meeting the growing demand for skilled healthcare professionals and underscores our role in preparing the next generation of nurses.“

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Employment Projections 2021-2031, the Registered Nursing (RN) workforce is expected to grow by 6% over the next decade. The RN workforce is projected to increase from 3.1 million in 2021 to 3.3 million in 2031, with 203,200 openings for RNs each year through 2031 when nurse retirements and workforce exits are factored into the equation.

Fletcher Technical Community College’s expansion of its nursing program aligns with national trends and addresses the growing demand for skilled nurses in the healthcare sector. By providing additional opportunities for education and training, Fletcher is committed to preparing the next generation of healthcare professionals to meet the evolving needs of communities across Louisiana and beyond.

For more information about Fletcher Technical Community College and its nursing program, visit www.fletcher.edu.