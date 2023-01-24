Fletcher Technical Community College launches Leadership Academy

Fletcher Technical Community College (Fletcher) has announced the launch of the Fletcher Falcon Academy for Leadership Advancement, a one-year professional development experience that will focus on leadership practices and principles.

Chancellor Dr. Kristine Strickland is leading the program, which is designed to develop future leaders for Fletcher, the Louisiana Community and Technical College System (LCTCS) and higher education at the state and national level. The cohort will meet monthly to discuss leadership topics and hone their skills.

“As Fletcher continues to grow, we recognize that many members of our team have untapped skills and potential for leadership,” said Dr. Strickland. “This is an opportunity for our team to gain knowledge and experience in a supportive environment.”

The first cohort of the Fletcher Falcon Academy for Leadership Advancement includes: