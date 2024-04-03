Fletcher Technical Community College Launches New FAA Part 107 Remote Pilot Prep Course

Thibodaux, LA – Fletcher Technical Community College announces the launch of its FAA Part 107 Remote Pilot Prep Course, beginning on April 8, 2024. Geared towards aspiring drone pilots, this comprehensive program is designed to equip participants not only with the knowledge required to pass the FAA Part 107 Remote Pilot Certification Exam but also with the skills necessary to safely and proficiently operate drones in various environments.

Priced at only $200, Fletcher’s FAA Part 107 Remote Pilot Prep Course offers exceptional value for individuals looking to enter the exciting field of unmanned aerial systems. This competitively priced course ensures accessibility without compromising on quality, providing participants with unparalleled preparation and support.

This is an open-enrollment online course, allowing students to work at their own pace and on their own timelines. Students can register and begin the course at any time beginning April 8, 2024. The instructor will be on hand for optional in-person flight days in addition to the online components.

Course Highlights:

Comprehensive Preparation: This program dives deep into the intricacies outlined by the FAA. Covering topics ranging from regulations and airspace classification to emergency procedures and crew resource management, participants can expect to emerge well-versed in all aspects of drone operation.

Expert Guidance: This course offers invaluable insights and practical tips to navigate the complexities of both manned and unmanned air traffic. Participants will gain a comprehensive understanding of the aviation landscape, fostering sound aeronautical decision-making skills essential for safe and successful drone piloting.

Hands-On Training: Prioritizing practical experience, this course provides participants with optional hands-on training in aircraft loading, maintenance procedures, and preflight inspections. This emphasis on practical skills empowers individuals to fly with confidence and competence, ensuring safety and proficiency in every flight.

Strategic Study Strategies: Equipping participants with effective study techniques tailored to the FAA Part 107 exam, our instructors guide students on how to efficiently utilize course materials, prepare for test day, and maximize their chances of success. With dedicated support every step of the way, participants can approach the exam with confidence and readiness.

Application Assistance: Beyond exam preparation, our course offers guidance on the licensing process, ensuring a seamless transition from student to certified remote pilot. Participants will receive comprehensive support in navigating the application process, setting them on the path to a successful career in drone operation.

Enroll Today:

This course will not only prepare participants to pass the Part 107 test, it also prepares students to be skilled and responsible drone pilots. Enroll in Fletcher Technical Community College’s FAA Part 107 Remote Pilot Prep Course today and embark on a transformative journey that promises to elevate your drone skills and unlock exciting career opportunities.

For more information or to reserve your spot, contact us at (985) 448-5920 or email josie.clark@fletcher.edu.

For more information about Fletcher Technical Community College, visit www.fletcher.edu.