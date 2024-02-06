Fletcher Technical Community College Named Finalist for 2024 Bellwether Award

Schriever, LA – Fletcher Technical Community College has been recognized as a finalist for the prestigious 2024 Bellwether Award. The Bellwether College Consortium recently announced the selection of 30 finalists who will compete for this esteemed national honor at the 30th Annual Community College Futures Assembly (CCFA).

The Bellwether Award, presented by the Bellwether College Consortium, acknowledges outstanding and innovative community college programs across three distinct categories: instructional programs and services, workforce development, and planning, governance, and finance. Fletcher Technical Community College has been named a finalist in the Planning, Governance, and Finance category, a testament to its commitment to efficiency and effectiveness in serving its community.

“We are honored to be recognized as a finalist for the Bellwether Award; a prestigious recognition of community colleges in the nation who are leading the way in innovating the student experience in higher education,” stated Fletcher Chancellor Dr. Kristine Strickland. “To be recognized for this honor means a great deal to our team who strives each day to find new ways to ensure student success.”

Finalists were selected through a rigorous process from a nationwide pool of submissions, representing 18 states and 29 community colleges. Fletcher Technical Community College stands out among its peers for its innovative approaches to addressing critical issues affecting community colleges. The final competition will take place at the Community College Futures Assembly, scheduled for February 25 – 27, in San Antonio, Texas. At the event, college teams will present their programs to a panel of judges comprised of community college practitioners and CEOs. Winners of the 2024 Bellwether Award will be announced during the assembly.

The Community College Futures Assembly serves as a vital platform for innovators in the community college sector to collaborate and address the most pressing challenges facing the future of higher education. For more information about Fletcher Technical Community College and its initiatives, please visit fletcher.edu.

About Fletcher Technical Community College: Fletcher Technical Community College is a leading institution dedicated to providing accessible, high-quality education and workforce development opportunities to the community. With a focus on innovation and student success, Fletcher prepares individuals for the demands of the modern workforce and fosters economic growth in the region. About the Bellwether College Consortium The Bellwether College Consortium is a nationally recognized organization that identifies and honors outstanding community college programs through its annual Bellwether Award competition. With a focus on innovation and excellence, the consortium highlights initiatives that address critical issues facing community colleges and their communities.

