Fletcher Technical Community College now enrolling for new AG Tech Bootcamp

(Schriever, LA) – Fletcher Technical Community College is excited to announce the introduction of an intensive 4-week Agriculture Technology Boot Camp, starting July 1, 2024. Designed for aspiring diesel technicians entering the agriculture industry, this new program aims to prepare students with the skills needed in modern farming technologies.

About the Agriculture Technology Boot Camp – Transform your future with our intensive Agriculture Technology Boot Camp. Whether you’re a budding student, a professional looking to pivot your career, or a farmer interested in maintaining your own equipment, this program offers the essential tools to thrive in the agricultural equipment sector of the diesel industry.

Program Details:

Duration: 4 weeks (Monday to Friday July 1-July 31, 2024) Location: Fletcher Technical Community College 1425 Tiger Dr. Thibodaux, LA 70301 Cost: $1,200 per participant IBC’s (Industry Based Credentials) Included: OSHA 10 General Industry Automotive CASE IH Top Tech Level 1 Certification Snap-On Multimeter Certification

Students that enroll in Fletcher’s Diesel Engine program will receive credit for DESL 1120-Safety Skills and Intro to Diesel Engines.

The boot camp is ideal for:

Aspiring diesel mechanics, wanting to enter the agriculture industry Farmers seeking skills to perform basic troubleshooting and repair to heavy farming equipment. Students of agricultural or technological fields Professionals transitioning into agricultural technology