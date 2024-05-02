Fletcher Technical Community College Relaunches Coastal 101 Program

(Schriever, LA) – Fletcher Technical Community College proudly announces the relaunch of “Coastal 101: Introduction to Coastal Restoration.” This non-credit program is designed to prepare participants for the growing demands of the coastal protection and restoration industries.

The program introduces participants to coastal protection and restoration job skills and prepares them for work in coastal protection and restoration fields. “Preserving our coastline is crucial for maintaining our local traditions and way of life,” explained Christie Landry, Director of BayouSTEM. “Every day, we witness our coastal landscape erode, emphasizing the urgency of our protection, restoration, and conservation efforts. It’s important that we equip those who rely most on these environments with the skills necessary to safeguard and sustain them into the future.”

The Coastal 101 program begins with a Saturday Seminar session that teach participants about coastal restoration and protection careers and professional skills used for job applications. The first Coastal 101 Saturday Seminar session is scheduled for June 8, 2024, at Fletcher’s Main Campus in Schriever. Additional Saturday Seminar sessions will be offered every other month. After completing the Saturday Seminar, participants are eligible to earn industry-based credentials (IBCs) tailored to the skills needed for immediate employment in jobs supporting coastal protection and restoration.

Industry-Based Certifications (IBC) offerings through Coastal 101 including Airboat Operation and Safety, Drone Prep: FAA Part 107 UAS, Construction Safety Certification, Green Infrastructure Inspection and other IBCs related to coastal careers. Completing at least three certification courses grants participants a Coastal 101 Certificate. The Coastal 101 program, valued at $1,500, is available at no cost to the first 75 applicants completing a Saturday Seminar session. Funding and scholarships for the Coastal 101 program were provided by a Restore Act Grant awarded to the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government Office of Coastal Restoration and Preservation.

For more information or to register, click here, or contact Christie Landry, Director of BayouSTEM (bayoustem@fletcher.edu or 985-448-5919).