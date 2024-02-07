Fletcher Technical Community College To Host 2024 Precision Ag Summit

Schriever, LA – Fletcher Technical Community College is thrilled to announce the upcoming 2024 Precision Ag Summit, scheduled to take place at the college’s main campus on February 23, 2024. This summit promises to be an invaluable opportunity for agricultural producers and industry professionals to come together and explore the latest advancements and best practices in precision agriculture. The summit is presented by Range, and is held in partnership with LSU Ag Center.

Precision agriculture has revolutionized the way modern farms operate, offering innovative techniques and technologies to optimize efficiency, productivity, and sustainability. The Precision Ag Summit at Fletcher aims to facilitate knowledge exchange and discussion among industry leaders and practitioners, empowering attendees to incorporate cutting-edge strategies into their operations.

This event underscores Fletcher’s commitment to providing relevant and impactful educational opportunities that directly benefit our local agricultural community. The summit will feature presentations and discussions led by distinguished industry leaders, including representatives from Range, a Case IH dealership, and Sunshine Quality Solutions, a John Deere dealership. Attendees will have the chance to engage with these experts, learn about the latest advancements in precision agriculture, and gain insights into practical applications for their own farms.

In addition to keynote presentations and panel discussions, the summit will also include a Showcase, where leaders from the agriculture industry will be available to share their programs, products, and expertise with attendees. Agriculture-related companies interested in participating in the Showcase are encouraged to contact Lori Richard at lori.richard@fletcher.edu for more information.

“We’re proud to bring together a diverse range of industry experts and showcase the incredible innovations happening in the field of precision agriculture,” added Nancy Clement, Dean of Energy and Advanced Technologies at Fletcher. “This summit is a testament to our dedication to advancing agricultural education and supporting the success of our local farmers.”

The Precision Ag Summit will take place at Fletcher Technical Community College’s main campus, located at 1407 Highway 311, Schriever, LA 70395, starting at 8am on February 23, 2024. The event will also serve as an opportunity to raise awareness about the agriculture training programs available at Fletcher, including short-term training and a technical diploma in agriculture mechanics and precision agriculture.

Attendance at the Precision Ag Summit is free of charge, and all interested individuals are encouraged to participate in this informative and inspiring event. Sponsorships are still available. Interested parties should contact Monique.crochet@fletcher.edu for sponsorship information. For more information about the Precision Ag Summit and to register for the event, visit https://www.fletcher.edu/rentals-events/precision-ag-summit .