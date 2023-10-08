Fletcher Technical Community College to host first-ever BEAMS Career Fair

Fletcher Technical Community College will host a BEAMS (Business, Education, Arts, Math, and Science) focused Career Fair on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 from 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at their Main Campus in Schriever. Students, alumni, and the public are welcome to attend!

“We always have at least one career fair per semester–sometimes they are college-wide, and sometimes they are focused specifically on certain programs,” explained Janel Ricca, Director of Job Placement at Fletcher Technical Community College. “This is our first BEAMS-focused career fair, so we are trying to bring in employers with these job needs in the area.”

Career fair attendees are encouraged to treat employer encounters like an interview– be sure to bring your resume, communicate professionally, and dress to impress. “We will have over 20 job vendors there for prospective employees to look at,” said Ricca. “These career fairs are a great way to get in front of employers and put your best foot forward. These employers have job opportunities, and its up to the students to attend and land the job.”

If you are a local employer wishing to register for the career fair, please complete this form. For more information about the upcoming BEAMS Career Fair, please visit Fletcher’s Facebook or website.