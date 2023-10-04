Fletcher Technical Community College to offer new Coastal Restoration Course

(Schriever, LA) — On October 07, 2023, Fletcher Technical Community College will launch its Coastal 101 course, a new non-credit class designed to introduce participants to coastal restoration job skills and prepare them for

work in coastal restoration fields.

Coastal 101 will offer several Industry-Based Certifications (IBCs), including OSHA-30 Construction and Green Infrastructure Inspection. Additionally, the course will include airboat safety and piloting (dry land and water), Coastwide Reference Monitoring System (CRMS) data evaluation, water quality assessment, and soft-skills training for job application and interview.

“Coastal restoration is an important aspect of holding on to our local culture and way of life. The coastline is a living thing, and we see it slip further away with every passing day” stated Christie Landry, Director of BayouSTEM. “The people who live here are the ones who need the coast the most, and we are preparing them to maintain it for years to come.”

The course runs for 8 weeks, with some online and in-person meeting times. At the end of the 8-week session, successful participants will have an OSHA-30 certification and a Green Infrastructure Inspection Certification from the Center for Watershed Protection. The cost of the course is $500, with scholarships available to qualified applicants. Funding for this program was provided by the Restore Act Grant, awarded to Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government Office of Coastal Restoration and Preservation. Contact Christie Landry, Director of BayouSTEM, for more information ( bayoustem@fletcher.edu or 985- 448-7964).