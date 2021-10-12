Fletcher to host free Muck & Gut Classes Oct. 20

October 12, 2021
October 12, 2021

Fletcher Technical Community College, in partnership with NOVA Southeastern University, will host ‘Muck & Gut’, a disaster awareness training free certification course. There are two classes available Wednesday, Oct. 20. The first is from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the second will take place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The course is a four-hour disaster training that covers topics such as disaster safety basics, hazard identification, mold control and remediation, personal protective equipment, and chemical safety. This course is made possible through a grant funded by NIEH.



The class is free and there is limited seating. The class will cover the following topics:

  • Review of Disaster Safety Basics
  • Rights of Workers and Volunteers
  • Hazards Associated with Entering a Flood Impacted Area
  • Building Assessment and Hazard Identification
  • Personal Protective Equipment
  • N95 Fit Test
  • Muck and Gut Process
  • Why Concern about Mold
  • Mold Control and Remediation
  • Chemical Safety While Cleaning
  • Scenario Discussion

The classes will be held at Fletcher at 1407 Hwy. 311 in Schriever. For more information or to sign up, contact brandi.chiasson@fletcher.edu.



Heidi Guidry
Heidi Guidry

