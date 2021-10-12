Fletcher to host free Muck & Gut Classes Oct. 20

Fletcher Technical Community College, in partnership with NOVA Southeastern University, will host ‘Muck & Gut’, a disaster awareness training free certification course. There are two classes available Wednesday, Oct. 20. The first is from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the second will take place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The course is a four-hour disaster training that covers topics such as disaster safety basics, hazard identification, mold control and remediation, personal protective equipment, and chemical safety. This course is made possible through a grant funded by NIEH.
The class is free and there is limited seating. The class will cover the following topics:
The classes will be held at Fletcher at 1407 Hwy. 311 in Schriever. For more information or to sign up, contact brandi.chiasson@fletcher.edu.