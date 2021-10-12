Fletcher to host free Muck & Gut Classes Oct. 20

Fletcher Technical Community College, in partnership with NOVA Southeastern University, will host ‘Muck & Gut’, a disaster awareness training free certification course. There are two classes available Wednesday, Oct. 20. The first is from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the second will take place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The course is a four-hour disaster training that covers topics such as disaster safety basics, hazard identification, mold control and remediation, personal protective equipment, and chemical safety. This course is made possible through a grant funded by NIEH.

The class is free and there is limited seating. The class will cover the following topics:

Review of Disaster Safety Basics

Rights of Workers and Volunteers

Hazards Associated with Entering a Flood Impacted Area

Building Assessment and Hazard Identification

Personal Protective Equipment

N95 Fit Test

Muck and Gut Process

Why Concern about Mold

Mold Control and Remediation

Chemical Safety While Cleaning

Scenario Discussion

The classes will be held at Fletcher at 1407 Hwy. 311 in Schriever. For more information or to sign up, contact brandi.chiasson@fletcher.edu.