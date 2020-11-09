Fletcher to host Veterans Day Ceremony

Fletcher Technical Community College is welcoming guests to honor all who served at its annual Veterans Day Ceremony on Wednesday, November 11.

This year’s guest speaker is Brok Torbert, U.S. Army Veteran, and President of the South Louisiana Veteran Outreach, and Dr. Kristine Strickland, Chancellor, will make opening remarks.

Other highlights include the Presentation of Colors by the Thibodaux High School JROTC, and the pinning and recognition of all Veterans.

The event starts at 11 a.m. and will take place at the Fletcher IPT Building Patio, 1407 Highway 311

in Schriever.