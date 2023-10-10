Fletcher’s Mobile Training Lab brings college-related services on the road

Fletcher Technical Community College (Fletcher) Fletcher Technical Community College’s Mobile Training Lab (MTL) is designed to bring college-related services to a broad range of people and organizations, especially rural-based locations with limited access to a Fletcher campus. Since the MTL is fully equipped with power generation and a remote 4G Wi-Fi router system, the MTL can be used for a wide range of remote, location-based services including but not limited to:

Admissions and registration application processing

Financial Aid application (FAFSA) processing

Fletcher recruitment and information dissemination

Testing services

Career fairs and career exploration

Student engagement and training activities

K-12 school and community events

Fundraising and public relations events

Classroom instruction

The MTL is furnished with state-of-the-art equipment including desktop computers, smart board, zSpace AR/VR units, 3-D printer, Haas desktop mill/CNC simulator, welding simulator, and a CPR training kit.

“Fletcher is delighted to introduce our Mobile Training Lab to the Bayou Region” stated Nancy Clement, Fletcher’s Dean of Energy and Advanced Technologies. “This self-contained, traveling lab/classroom offers us the opportunity to showcase the programs Fletcher has to offer, as well as deliver college services to those individuals not able to make it to one of our campuses. We are excited to see how this new Fletcher addition will impact our community.”

The MTL requires space of 50 feet for parking with ample space to maneuver and deploy a side awning (6 feet) and ramp (10 feet). It can be powered using the diesel generator attached to the MTL or shore power if available. Ten to twelve people can occupy the MTL at a time.

To request the lab, interested parties should visit https://www.fletcher.edu/rentals-events/