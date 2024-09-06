Flood watch extended for Terrebonne-Lafourche area as heavy storms approach the coast

Houma has led the region’s total rainfall numbers for the last 48 hours as the deluge continues.

Areas in Terrebonne Parish have reported 4-6″ of rain since 12:00 AM on Wednesday, September 4, 2024 through 12:00 AM on Friday, September 6, 2024.

The current flood watch issued by the US Weather Service New Orleans in south Louisiana has been extended through Saturday morning due to the excessive rainfall. Threats include intense rain rates upwards of 2 to 3+ inches per hour, leading to flooding of roadways. The greatest threat will be across areas south of I-10 and I-12.

Doppler radar has further tracked a cluster of strong thunderstorms capable of producing multiple landspouts near Chauvin, or 16 miles southwest of Galliano, moving northwest at 20 mph. Hazards include landspouts and wind gusts up to 50 mph

Road closures, especially near underpasses and other low-lying areas will be possible. Residents are encouraged to avoid flooded roadways, never drive around barricades, and stay weather aware.

For more information, please visit the US Weather Service on Facebook throughout the day for updates.