Flood Watch issued until September 7 at 7 a.m.

The following was issued by the Terrebonne Parish

WHAT- Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible.

WHERE– Portions of southeast Louisiana, including the following parishes, Assumption, Central Plaquemines, Central Tangipahoa, Coastal Jefferson Parish, East Baton Rouge, Eastern Ascension, Eastern Orleans, Iberville, Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard, Lower Tangipahoa, Lower Terrebonne, Northern Livingston, Northern St. Tammany, Southeast St. Tammany, Southern Livingston, Southwestern St. Tammany, St. Charles, St. James, St. John The Baptist, Upper Jefferson, Upper Lafourche, Upper Plaquemines, Upper St. Bernard, Upper Terrebonne, West Baton Rouge, Western Ascension and Western Orleans and southern Mississippi, including the following areas, Northern Hancock, Northern Harrison, Northern Jackson, Southern Hancock, Southern Harrison and Southern Jackson.

WHEN-Through Saturday morning.

IMPACTS-Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS– The New Orleans metropolitan area and areas to the southwest have observed 2 to 5 inches of rain in the past 24 hours. An additional 3 to 5 inches of rainfall is expected during the next 48 hours with locally higher amounts of up to 8 to 10 inches possible, especially along coastal areas. – http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood